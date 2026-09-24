Players of Tottenham Hotspur and players of Chelsea gather for the team huddles. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Giorgio Scalvini has agreed to a new long-term contract with Atalanta, but the defender’s renewal is unlikely to end growing interest from several Premier League clubs.

The Italy international has been on the radar of several English sides, with Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Chelsea among those understood to be monitoring his situation closely.

Giorgio Scalvini remains on Premier League radars

Scalvini has established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in European football, despite suffering significant injury setbacks over the last couple of seasons.

The 22-year-old missed considerable time after an ACL injury in 2024 and later underwent shoulder surgery, but he returned to regular action and made around 30 appearances for Atalanta last season.

His performances have kept interest from abroad alive, with Newcastle particularly persistent in their pursuit of the Italian.

The Magpies have been following Scalvini for some time and reportedly made another attempt to bring him to England during the summer transfer window. Atalanta, however, were unwilling to sanction his departure.

Chelsea have also made enquiries about the centre-back, while Tottenham Hotspur have previously checked on his availability.

Scalvini contract unlikely to end transfer speculation

Scalvini has now reached an agreement on fresh terms with Atalanta, with the new contract set to keep him at the club until 2031.

The renewal represents a major commitment from the Serie A side, which clearly views the defender as an important part of its plans for the future.

As per TEAMtalk, the agreement does not appear to have discouraged Premier League clubs from keeping tabs on him.

Newcastle remain interested, while Chelsea could continue to monitor developments as they assess their defensive options. Manchester City and Manchester United have also followed Scalvini for several years.

His new deal gives Atalanta greater security over one of their prized assets, but it may not prevent another approach from England in the future.

Given his age, versatility and experience at international level, Scalvini is likely to remain a player worth watching when the transfer market opens again.