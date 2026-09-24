(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea could have unearthed one of European football’s most intriguing young talents after Gessime Yassine’s rapid rise at Strasbourg.

The Moroccan winger has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, going from the lower reaches of French football to becoming a full international and World Cup goalscorer.

Gessime Yassine making rapid progress

Yassine’s journey is particularly notable because he did not come through a traditional professional academy. He played fifth-tier football with Istres before former Chelsea striker Demba Ba attracted attention and helped bring him to Dunkerque in 2024.

His breakthrough campaign last season saw him contribute three goals and eight assists in just 15 appearances, quickly putting his name on the radar of several major European groups.

Manchester City’s City Football Group and Red Bull were among those monitoring the winger, but BlueCo ultimately moved decisively to secure his services.

The Strasbourg owners reportedly paid only £5 million for Yassine in January, and the decision has already looked particularly shrewd.

He was handed first-team opportunities soon after arriving and continued to develop at an impressive rate. His performances eventually earned him a place in Morocco’s World Cup squad.

Yassine then made history by scoring against Haiti in a 4-2 victory, becoming the youngest Moroccan player to find the net at a FIFA World Cup at 20 years and 214 days.

Chelsea could benefit from Yassine development

The winger has continued his progress since returning to France, scoring two goals and providing an assist in his first five matches of the current campaign.

BlueCo are reportedly delighted with the youngster’s development, with his £5m arrival potentially representing significant value if he maintains his current trajectory.

As per TEAMtalk, Chelsea will monitor his progress closely at Strasbourg before deciding whether he could eventually make the step towards Stamford Bridge.

For now, Yassine’s priority will be continuing his development in France, but his extraordinary rise has already made him one of the most interesting young players within Chelsea’s wider network.