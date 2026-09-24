Matheus Nunes is substituted for teammate Abdukodir Khusanov (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Chelsea are one of the clubs understood to be keeping a close eye on Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov ahead of January.

The 22-year-old has shown some promise during his time at Man City, but it remains to be seen if he will continue to be an automatic starter on a regular basis.

This has led Chelsea to monitor Khusanov closely as they look in need of defensive reinforcements in January after conceding a staggering 12 goals in their first five Premier League games of the season.

Three other Premier League clubs are also understood to be options for Khusanov.

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