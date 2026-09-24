(Photo by Lars Baron/Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo continues his red-hot start to the season with a stunning goal for the Netherlands to deny former manager Jurgen Klopp a winning start as Germany manager.

The Liverpool forward struck deep into stoppage time to rescue a 1-1 draw for the Oranje in their UEFA Nations League opener at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Cody Gakpo comes back to haunt Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp appeared destined for a victorious debut in the German dugout after Felix Nmecha put the visitors ahead in the 32nd minute.

Germany held their lead well into the closing stages, controlling the tempo and frustrating a Dutch side playing their first competitive fixture under new head coach Xavi Hernández.

However, Gakpo came back to haunt the manager who originally brought him to Anfield.

In the 92nd minute, Ruben van Bommel delivered an outrageous trivela pass with the outside of his boot, carving through the German defense.

Gakpo met the curling cross on the full volley, smashing a sensational strike past Marc-André ter Stegen to snatch a dramatic point.

??Netherlands 1 – 1 Germany ?? ?GOAL! ?? 90+2’ Cody Gakpo has equalized for Netherlands ?

pic.twitter.com/iyCdv6OPjU — Ayuba | Football News (@ayubafootball) September 24, 2026

??? CODY GAKPO HAS EQUALIZED IN THE 92ND MINUTE FOR NETHERLANDS! WHAT A BEAUTIFUL ASSIST! ?pic.twitter.com/v3e0ga0Zl1 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) September 24, 2026

Cody Gakpo continues incredible start to season

Gakpo’s spectacular equaliser caps off a remarkable run of form for both club and country.

The 27-year-old winger has been in blistering form at the start of the campaign, repeatedly delivering decisive goal contributions in critical moments.

His clinical volley under pressure once again highlighted his exceptional goalscoring instincts.

He has now scored three goals and assisted four in seven games across all competitions for club and country.