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Daniel Levy earned an astonishing £88 million during his near 25-year tenure at Tottenham Hotspur, with newly released financial filings revealing the huge compensation package he received when he left the club.

According to figures reported by journalist Tom Barclay for The Sun, Levy received a staggering £27 million severance and exit package after stepping down as Tottenham’s executive chairman.

The figure included contractual payments linked to his salary, annual bonuses and long-term incentive arrangements, adding a remarkable final chapter to his financially lucrative spell at Spurs.

How much did Daniel Levy earn at Tottenham?

According to the report, Levy received an eye-watering £27 million severance and exit package when he left his role as executive chairman.

This contractual payout, which factored in his salary, annual bonuses, and long-term incentive plans, stands as one of the largest executive compensation packages in Premier League history.

When combined with the roughly £61 million he accrued in wages, bonuses, and standard remuneration across his nearly 25-year reign, Levy’s total earnings from Tottenham reach an astonishing approximate total of £88 million.

To put that figure into perspective, it matches the exact fee Spurs received from Bayern Munich for the sale of club icon Harry Kane in 2023.

Daniel Levy’s Tottenham era

Levy’s tenure brought significant financial and infrastructural growth to Tottenham.

During his time at the helm, Spurs developed a state-of-the-art training facility and built the 62,850-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while establishing themselves as one of the Premier League’s biggest commercial operations.

However, Tottenham’s financial growth was not always matched by success on the pitch.

The club regularly competed in the top half of the Premier League and generated significant revenues, but struggled to turn that progress into major silverware for much of Levy’s reign.

That disconnect became a major source of frustration among supporters, particularly as Tottenham endured a lengthy trophy drought despite becoming a considerably stronger financial force.

The era did eventually end with a major piece of silverware, however, as Ange Postecoglou guided Spurs to Europa League glory and ended the club’s trophy drought despite their disappointing domestic campaign.

Levy’s departure therefore closed one of the most consequential and financially transformative periods in Tottenham’s modern history and the newly revealed £27 million exit package puts an extraordinary figure on the final stage of his Spurs career.