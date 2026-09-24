Antonio Conte could be ideal the manager to revive the struggling Man United

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s poor start to the 2026-27 season has inevitably reopened the debate about Michael Carrick’s future and Antonio Conte is one of the most intriguing alternatives if a change is eventually made.

United have taken only five points from five Premier League matches, winning once, while their Carabao Cup campaign ended with a 3-2 home defeat to Brighton after they had led 2-0.

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They also needed an 89th-minute Matheus Cunha equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Former Tottenham attacker Harry Kane, who worked under Conte, has described the Italian as a ‘fantastic coach’.

Conte has the track record that Man United currently lack

Conte is available after leaving Napoli in May, having guided them to the Serie A title in his first season and then to second place in 2025-26. Across his managerial career, he has handled more than 680 matches, winning around 59% of them and averaging close to two points per game.

His Premier League record is particularly relevant.

At Chelsea, Conte won 51 of 76 league matches, a 67.1% win rate, while averaging 2.14 points per game. He transformed Chelsea with a switch to a back three, won the Premier League in 2016-17 and lifted the FA Cup the following season.

Tottenham was less successful, but he still won 32 of 56 Premier League matches, averaging 1.88 points per game, and took Spurs back into the Champions League after arriving midway through the 2021-22 campaign.

Reports in Italy now claim United have already made initial contact through intermediaries and view Conte as a leading option should Carrick be dismissed.

How Conte could fix United?

United currently lack defensive structure, midfield control and intensity. Those are areas Conte usually addresses quickly.

His teams are typically compact, physically demanding and organised around clearly defined roles. That could help a United side criticised for poor running numbers and a midfield that has looked too easy to play through.

A back-three system could also suit Lisandro Martinez and Leny Yoro, while wing-backs would provide width and allow Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko to operate closer together.

Most importantly, Conte has repeatedly improved teams quickly. Juventus, Chelsea, Inter and Napoli all became title winners under him.

Team Term Matches Wins Draws Losses Win % Arezzo Jul 2006 – Oct 2006 12 1 7 4 8.3% Arezzo Mar 2007 – Jun 2007 15 8 3 4 53.3% Bari Dec 2007 – Jun 2009 67 32 22 13 47.8% Atalanta Sep 2009 – Jan 2010 14 3 4 7 21.4% Siena May 2010 – May 2011 44 22 14 8 50.0% Juventus May 2011 – Jul 2014 151 102 34 15 67.5% Italy Aug 2014 – Jul 2016 25 14 7 4 56.0% Chelsea Jul 2016 – Jul 2018 106 69 17 20 65.1% Inter Milan May 2019 – May 2021 102 64 23 15 62.7% Tottenham Hotspur Nov 2021 – Mar 2023 76 41 12 23 53.9% Napoli Jun 2024 – June 2026 91 54 19 18 59.3% Career Total 703 410 162 131 58.3%

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Should the Premier League side move for Conte if Carrick is sacked?

Yes, if United decide Carrick’s position is no longer sustainable, Conte should be one of the first coaches they speak to.

There are obvious risks. Conte can be demanding, his relationships with club hierarchies have sometimes deteriorated, and his appointments have rarely developed into long-term projects. His Tottenham spell is the clearest warning.

But United’s immediate problem is not building a five-year vision. It is restoring standards, organisation and competitiveness.

Conte has a stronger record of doing exactly that than most available managers.

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