Liverpool join crowded Premier League race for midfielder who left Anfield last year

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Liverpool are monitoring Tyler Morton’s progress at Lyon as the former academy midfielder continues to build his reputation in France.

Morton left Anfield in 2025 after finding first-team opportunities difficult to come by, but the move has worked well for his development.

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The 23-year-old has become an important part of Paulo Fonseca’s midfield and is now attracting fresh Premier League attention, raising the possibility that Liverpool could eventually reconsider their decision to sell.

Liverpool continue to monitor former academy midfielder

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool remain interested in Morton’s progress and are among several Premier League clubs keeping tabs on his performances.

The Reds sold him to Lyon for an initial £10 million, potentially rising to £15m, while also securing a 20 per cent sell-on clause. That means Liverpool are well positioned financially even if Morton moves elsewhere rather than returning to Anfield.

His development since leaving Liverpool has been significant. Morton made 29 Ligue 1 appearances last season, scoring twice and providing two assists, while starting every one of those league matches.

This season, he has continued to feature regularly. Opta records him as having appeared in all five of Lyon’s Ligue 1 matches, starting four and playing 366 minutes. He has also been heavily involved in Europe, making four Champions League qualifying appearances and scoring once.

Morton’s passing has been particularly impressive in Europe, where UEFA lists him at 93% pass accuracy across those four Champions League appearances.

Reds should not be sentimental about Morton

A return to Liverpool would be an interesting story, but it should only happen if Morton now fills a genuine tactical need.

He has clearly improved since leaving Anfield. Regular football has made him more composed, more experienced and more comfortable controlling games from deeper midfield areas.

That does not automatically mean Liverpool should buy him back.

The key question for Andoni Iraola is whether Morton offers something different from the club’s current midfielders. His ball security and positioning could be useful, particularly in matches where Liverpool need more control rather than constant transitions.

Liverpool also have the advantage of knowing the player extremely well. Morton understands the club, the expectations and the environment, which would reduce some of the usual adaptation risk.

For now, monitoring him makes sense. If his Lyon form continues, Liverpool may eventually face a genuine decision rather than simply admiring one of their former academy graduates from a distance.

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