Latest: Man United make Dominic Calvert-Lewin transfer decision ahead of January

Manchester United FC
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Michael Carrick Man United
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are not planning a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, despite recent suggestions that the Leeds United striker could be considered as competition for Benjamin Sesko.

Calvert-Lewin has started the season strongly at Elland Road and his form has naturally sparked speculation about a possible return to a bigger Premier League club.

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United’s lack of depth behind Sesko has made the link easy to understand, but the latest information suggests the 29-year-old is not currently part of their recruitment plans.

Calvert-Lewin is not on the shortlist at Man United

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Leeds United
Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Leeds United (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Former United chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider that the club are not pursuing Calvert-Lewin.

Brown said:

“I’m told there’s nothing in the links with Calvert-Lewin and Man United,”

“It’s very easy for Michael Owen to come out now when he’s is scoring goals and playing well, but nobody was saying Man United should have signed him at the time.

“He was struggling with fitness, struggling in front of goal, and Everton decided to let him go on a free. It would have been a strange move for Man United to make.

“I’m glad he’s finally showing the sort of form everybody expected of him, but Man United are not going to make a move for him.”

Calvert-Lewin’s recent numbers explain why the speculation emerged. He has scored three goals in five Premier League matches this season, including twice in Leeds’ 4-1 win over Newcastle after the Premier League awarded him the second goal following an appeal.

Leeds are also in a strong position. Football Insider reports they have no intention of selling and could open talks over a new contract, with his current deal running until 2028.

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United should look elsewhere to solve attacking issues

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

United could still need another centre-forward.

Sesko remains the clear first-choice option and has already scored important goals this season after returning from a lengthy shin injury. But Carrick has limited natural cover if the Slovenian is unavailable.

Calvert-Lewin would offer Premier League experience, aerial strength and penalty-box presence, but the timing is awkward. He is 29, Leeds do not want to sell, and his recent form would only increase the asking price.

That makes United’s stance understandable. If they are going to invest in another striker, a younger forward who can develop alongside Sesko may make more sense than paying a premium for an experienced player enjoying a strong run.

For now, Calvert-Lewin appears likely to remain central to Leeds’ plans rather than become Man United’s January solution.

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