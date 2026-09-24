Alexis Mac Allister coming on as a sub for Liverpool (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as they consider options to improve their defence.

The 24-year-old has made an impressive start to the season after dealing with injury problems last campaign, and his performances have once again attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Jarrad Branthwaite emerges as Liverpool target

According to reports from Football Insider, Liverpool are working on a potential move for Branthwaite and have been closely monitoring his progress at Everton. The Reds are looking for a long-term solution on the left side of their defence, and Virgil van Dijk’s contract situation has made centre-back recruitment an increasingly important issue.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has said Liverpool view Branthwaite as a player who could meet their needs. His Premier League experience, physical presence and ability to operate as a left-sided centre-back appear to have made him an attractive option.

Branthwaite has also regained his place in the England setup after missing much of last season through injury, further highlighting his importance to Everton.

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Liverpool face difficult Branthwaite battle

A potential deal could prove extremely complicated, however, with Branthwaite contracted to Everton until 2030. The Toffees are understood to have little interest in letting one of their most important players leave, particularly to their local rivals.

Liverpool have not signed a player directly from Everton since 2002, adding another layer to what would already be a difficult transfer.

Manchester United have also continued to monitor Branthwaite, meaning Liverpool could face competition if Everton eventually become open to negotiations.

For now, the Reds appear to be doing their homework rather than preparing an immediate offer. Much could depend on Van Dijk’s future and whether Everton change their stance on Branthwaite in the months ahead.