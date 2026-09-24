(Photo via Liverpool FC)

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has emerged as a key leader in the Anfield dressing room following Mohamed Salah’s departure.

The Hungarian international has only been at Liverpool since 2023, but his influence within the squad has reportedly grown significantly over the past year. With Salah no longer at the club, Szoboszlai is now seen alongside Virgil van Dijk as one of the group’s senior figures.

The 25-year-old has already established himself as an important player on the pitch, and his growing presence off the pitch could make him an increasingly significant figure for Liverpool.

Dominik Szoboszlai earns leadership role

According to reports, Liverpool regard Szoboszlai as a leader among his teammates despite his relatively short spell at the club.

The midfielder joined from RB Leipzig for around £60 million in 2023 and has since become an important part of the Liverpool setup. His versatility, work rate and technical ability have made him a valuable option in midfield, while his personality appears to have earned him considerable respect within the squad.

Former Liverpool midfielder Vladimir Smicer has also backed Szoboszlai to eventually become the club’s captain.

The Hungarian has reportedly made a strong impression behind the scenes, and Liverpool could increasingly rely on him as one of the team’s faces in the coming years.

Szoboszlai could follow Gerrard

Smicer believes Szoboszlai has the potential to eventually follow in Steven Gerrard’s footsteps and take on a major leadership role at Anfield.

That comparison comes with obvious expectations, but Szoboszlai’s development suggests he could become an important figure for Liverpool long-term.

With Van Dijk currently providing experience and leadership, Szoboszlai could gradually become one of the players expected to carry that responsibility forward.

His influence will therefore be worth monitoring as Liverpool enter a new era without Salah.