Alisson Becker hugs Virgil van Dijk (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have yet to begin discussions with Alisson Becker over a new contract, leaving the goalkeeper’s long-term future at Anfield uncertain.

The Brazilian remains Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper, but his current deal expires at the end of the 2026/27 season. According to TEAMtalk, formal negotiations are not expected until later in the campaign, as the club continues to assess its options.

Alisson Becker facing an uncertain Liverpool future

Alisson will turn 34 next month, and Liverpool are understood to be taking a cautious approach before deciding whether to extend his stay beyond the current season.

The goalkeeper’s age and recent injury problems are believed to be among the factors the club is considering. However, his performances this season have continued to underline his importance, with the experienced shot-stopper retaining his place between the posts under Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool also have several options for the future. Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed as a potential long-term successor, while the Reds recently invested heavily in teenage goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans.

That succession planning could make Alisson’s situation particularly interesting over the coming months.

Alisson still has a key role

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his contract, Alisson has continued to demonstrate why Liverpool have relied on him for so many years.

The former Roma goalkeeper remains highly regarded by supporters and has started every match so far this season, producing a number of important saves along the way.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool eventually offer him another contract or decide to move towards a younger option. Much could depend on his fitness and performances during the remainder of the campaign.

For now, however, no agreement is in place and no formal talks have started. Alisson’s future therefore remains open, with Liverpool expected to make a clearer decision later in the season.