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Liverpool are linked with a shock move to re-sign midfielder Tyler Morton, who has impressed since joining French giants Lyon.

The 23-year-old academy graduate departed Anfield in a £15 million move in the summer of 2025, but his remarkable development in Ligue 1 has placed him back on the radar of several top European sides.

Liverpool considering move for Tyler Morton

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Morton’s outstanding form in France has alerted a plethora of Premier League suitors.

Liverpool are among seven English top-flight clubs actively monitoring the midfielder’s progress ahead of the January transfer window.

With Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, and Brighton having previously scouted him, the report confirms that Newcastle, Sunderland, Everton, and former club Liverpool have joined the growing queue.

Morton was sold under head coach Arne Slot, who opted to streamline his squad and rarely offered young prospects extended first-team opportunities during his tenure.

In stark contrast, current Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has already built a reputation for trusting young talent.

Iraola has demonstrated a willingness to give emerging players direct routes into the starting XI, with Wales international Lewis Koumas standing out as a prime example of a young Red thriving under his guidance.

Morton could solve Liverpool’s defensive midfield needs

If Liverpool decide to launch a formal bid when the January window opens, Morton would offer a tailor-made solution to the team’s long-standing depth requirements in the number six position.

Having honed his tactical awareness, line-breaking passes, and defensive positioning in Ligue 1 and European competition, his familiarity with Anfield makes him an ideal target.

Furthermore, having negotiated a 20% sell-on clause in his original transfer to Lyon, Liverpool hold a distinct financial advantage over rival suitors should a bidding war erupt.