"You just fall in love with him" - Liverpool legend reveals last-minute Klopp call that led to surprise transfer

Andrew Robertson and Jurgen Klopp (YouTube, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has spoken out on how Jurgen Klopp played a key role in him signing for the Reds back in 2017.

The Scotland international was not the biggest name before his arrival at Liverpool, but he went on to become a genuine club legend with 378 appearances to his name, whilst picking up trophies like the Premier League and the Champions League.

Still, shortly before his move to Liverpool came about, Robertson admits he was giving up on the idea of a move to Anfield and focusing on clubs like Stoke City instead.

However, a late phone call from Klopp totally won him over as he admitted he fell “in love” with the German tactician during a two-hour meeting in which they really connected.

Andrew Robertson on how Jurgen Klopp brought him to Liverpool

Speaking on today’s episode of The Overlap, Robertson explained how he and his agent were discussing transfer options to get him a move away from Hull City before a surprise late call from Klopp meant they had to completely rip up their plans.

“I remember meeting my agents and we had Stoke in for me at that point, but Stoke were, you know, remember they were like seventh, eighth under Mark Hughes,” Robertson said.

“And I said to my agent, I said, “Forget about Liverpool.” I says, “I know Liverpool are talking, but there no way Liverpool … because I probably thought similar to you – I need to make another step.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

“And I think we were in the meeting for about an hour and I think five minutes before the end, the chief scout of Liverpool phoned my agent and says, “Jurgen Klopp wants to meet him.” So, everything we spoke about got ripped up and then I think the next couple of weeks I went over and met Jurgen in his house.”

He added: “The moment I walked through his door like you just fall in love with him.

“Do you know what I mean? I mean like we sat for two hours maybe two and a half hours and we didn’t really speak football.”

Andrew Robertson left Liverpool as one of their all-time greats

This ended up being a superb signing for LFC, with Robertson forming a key part of Klopp’s best teams.

The 32-year-old left Liverpool on a free transfer this summer, moving to Tottenham, but he’ll surely always be fondly remembered by fans of the Merseyside giants.

Klopp also really played a blinder with this signing as he spotted something in Robertson that other big clubs missed.