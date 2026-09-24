(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham star Lucas Bergvall has refused to comment on whether his newly signed Spurs contract contains a release clause, sparking concern among the fanbase.

Speaking to Swedish media outlet Fotbollskanalen, the 20-year-old midfielder gave a cryptic response when directly asked about the details of his contract extension.

Lucas Bergvall addresses Tottenham exit rumours

When pressed on whether a buyout clause was inserted into his fresh terms, Bergvall shut down the line of questioning.

“Is that what you want to hear? That’s not something I’m going to say,” Bergvall told Fotbollskanalen.

Addressing the turbulent period leading up to the agreement, the Sweden international reflected on his time in North London: “Last year was tough, but I’ve always had a good dialogue with the club and I’m incredibly happy to have signed a new deal. There was a lot of speculation this summer, but I let time do the talking. I didn’t try to force anything.”

Bergvall was heavily linked with a move away in the summer

Bergvall was heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham during the summer transfer window after reportedly expressing frustration over his role and playing time under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Clubs such as Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, and Aston Villa were closely monitoring his situation after Spurs rejected initial inquiries.

However, after being handed increased responsibility at the start of the new campaign, the former Djurgården prodigy executed a complete U-turn by committing his future to the club.

Despite the relief of securing his long-term commitment, Bergvall’s refusal to rule out a release clause has left supporters worried.

There are suggestions that a pre-agreed buyout valuation may have been the compromise required to convince the young playmaker to sign, protecting Tottenham’s financial leverage while giving top European suitors a clear path should he decide to move in the future.