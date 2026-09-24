Rayan Aït-Nouri could leave Man City in January for a move to Serie A club

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester City could face a decision over Rayan Aït-Nouri in January, with Juventus monitoring the Algeria international after his limited involvement under Enzo Maresca.

The 25-year-old has found regular football difficult to come by at the Etihad this season, despite joining City from Wolves with a strong reputation as an attacking full-back.

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Juventus now appear ready to test City’s stance, with the Italian giants looking for reinforcements on the left side of defence.

Juventus reopen talks to sign Man City star Aït-Nouri

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have renewed contact over Aït-Nouri after previously exploring a deal late in the summer window.

The report says Aït-Nouri was already concerned about his lack of minutes in August and was open to Juventus at that stage. Those concerns have since become more understandable.

He has not played a single Premier League minute this season, sitting on the bench four times and missing the squad once. His only Champions League appearance came against Porto, when he played 16 minutes and registered an assist, while his sole full game was the Carabao Cup tie with Norwich, where he provided two assists.

Juventus are believed to favour a straight loan, potentially with an option to buy, rather than committing to a permanent transfer immediately. David Raum of RB Leipzig is also on their radar as an alternative, particularly with the Germany international approaching the end of his contract in 2027.

City’s situation at left-back is also worth watching. Josko Gvardiol has been used there regularly, although Man City’s recent 5-3 win over Sunderland again highlighted defensive concerns despite their perfect Premier League start.

January loan could suit all the parties involved

A temporary move could make sense for Aït-Nouri if his role does not improve before January.

At 25, he is entering his prime and needs regular football rather than occasional cup appearances.

His attacking qualities remain obvious, but Maresca currently appears to prefer other options.

From City’s perspective, however, letting him leave would reduce defensive depth at a time when the back line has already looked vulnerable.

That makes the next few months important. If Aït-Nouri earns more Premier League minutes after the international break, the situation could change quickly. If not, Juventus may offer him the opportunity to become a regular starter again.

For now, this looks less like City actively pushing him out and more like Juventus positioning themselves in case his frustration grows.

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