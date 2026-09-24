"I cannot accept this" - Man Utd legend Cantona hits out at Ratcliffe's anti-immigration comments

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Eric Cantona (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has hit out at the club’s owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe after yet more negative comments he made about immigration in the UK.

Ratcliffe, a billionaire who cares so much about Britain that he’s based in Monaco so he can avoid paying taxes, has received a lot of widespread criticism after voicing yet more xenophobic views.

Cantona has clearly been left far from impressed, and hit out at the 73-year-old in an interview.

The Frenchman, who has Spanish roots, has always been vocal about his views that football should be for everyone, and he made it clear he wouldn’t sign for Man Utd under this current ownership.

Eric Cantona hits out at Sir Jim Ratcliffe

“You know what I think about all of this, with this kind of politics. And I cannot understand that someone like this can say something like this when he’s one of the owners of the club,” Cantona said.

“Football is a very popular sport. Football is made – all the greatest players come from different waves of immigration. Everywhere, in France, in England, everywhere.

“In France for instance, the greatest players in France, they all come from different waves of immigration. I made a documentary on that, French Football: An Immigrant History. Raymond Kopa, in the fifties, was the son of Polish immigrants who came to France, worked in France, and worked hard in France.

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“And then Spanish, like me, my mother came from Spanish refugees. I cannot accept this kind of thing.”

Ratcliffe recently said he was losing confidence in the UK, while earlier this year he stated his view that the country had been “colonised” by immigrants. He later apologised for his comments.