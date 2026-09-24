Man United sell Old Trafford pitch pieces for £125 as first batch sells out

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have turned part of Old Trafford’s history into a new collector’s item, with supporters able to buy preserved sections of the stadium’s old pitch for £125 each.

The unusual memorabilia release follows a complete renovation of the playing surface during the summer.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

For the first time in 14 years, the Old Trafford pitch was dug up to its foundation, with selected pieces of turf preserved rather than discarded.

Man United sell 7x7cm Old Trafford turf cubes

According to BBC Sport, the pieces measure 7x7cm and are displayed inside glass cubes, presented in a black case. The first batch has already sold out, showing there is clearly a market among supporters for owning a small piece of Old Trafford history.

Man United’s official store lists the product at £125, with access initially limited to club members. The club describes it as an official keepsake taken from one of football’s most famous pitches.

The timing is particularly interesting because the sale arrived alongside United’s latest financial results.

The club recorded record revenue of £677.6m for 2025-26 and an operating profit of £22.6m, but still posted a £43m pre-tax loss. Sky Sports reported that revenue increased from £666.5m the previous year, while United returned to an operating profit after recording a loss on that measure in 2024-25.

United have also spent £63.5m acquiring land connected to plans for a proposed new 100,000-capacity stadium, a project expected to cost more than £2bn overall.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal player restricted to 207 minutes this season is the subject of ambitious interest From Spain: Manchester United transfer target could be available as Barcelona need to sell ‘Fantastic coach’ linked with Man United job could be ideal to take them out of crisis – [view]

Smart memorabilia idea but timing will attract attention

Commercially, the idea makes sense.

The old pitch had already been removed, so preserving sections and selling them transforms material that could otherwise have been discarded into a high-margin collectible. The fact that the first release sold out suggests plenty of supporters see genuine sentimental value in it.

Old Trafford has hosted generations of famous United players and historic matches, so a physical piece of that surface is naturally appealing to collectors.

However, the £125 price will inevitably divide opinion, particularly when announced alongside another annual financial loss and debt remaining above £1bn.

It would be misleading to suggest selling turf cubes will materially affect United’s financial position. The numbers involved in stadium development, debt and transfer spending are vastly larger.

Instead, this is best viewed as another example of modern football clubs finding new ways to monetise their history and global fanbase.

For some supporters, £125 for a small section of grass will sound excessive. For others, owning an authentic piece of Old Trafford after its first complete pitch overhaul since 2012 will make it a genuinely distinctive souvenir.

From Spain: Manchester United transfer target could be available as Barcelona need to sell