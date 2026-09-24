Luke Shaw celebrates a goal for Manchester United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is reportedly looking increasingly likely to leave, with Tyrick Mitchell identified as a target to replace him.

The Red Devils looked at left-backs during the summer transfer window but failed to bring anyone in, though the January transfer window will give them another opportunity.

It seems clear that the time has come to bring in a long-term replacement for the ageing and injury-prone Shaw, who is now expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of his contract next summer.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who state that Man Utd would only have been willing to offer Shaw a short-term extension to his contract.

Instead, it now seems more likely that Shaw will leave at the end of the season, while Crystal Palace left-back Mitchell could be targeted in January.

Manchester United to replace Luke Shaw with Tyrick Mitchell?

If United could get this deal done, it would probably be a popular move with the club’s fans, as Mitchell has impressed in a long and consistent career at Selhurst Park.

Palace won’t want to lose an important player, but Mitchell has given them many years of great service, and he might now feel he deserves the chance to join a truly elite club as he enters potentially the final few years of his career.

The 27-year-old looks like he could surely do a job for United, so it will be interesting to see if they push to get a deal done this winter.

One imagines MUFC will have other options on their radar too, but an experienced and Premier League-proven player like Mitchell seems ideal to come in and make an immediate impact.

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