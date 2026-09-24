(Photos by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have completed the signing of Liverpool youngster Isaac Konde as they continue to strengthen their academy ranks with highly rated young talent.

The 16-year-old has now committed his future to the Red Devils after leaving Liverpool, with the Premier League clubs discussing a compensation package for the academy prospect.

Isaac Konde makes Manchester United move

According to The Athletic, Konde has agreed to a one-year scholarship at Old Trafford before moving onto a five-year professional contract. The compensation involved could eventually reach seven figures, highlighting how highly Liverpool valued the youngster.

Konde joined Liverpool in 2018 and progressed through the club’s youth system before making six appearances for the Under-18 side last season. He registered one assist during those outings and has attracted attention for his pace, direct running and ability to trouble defenders.

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Konde offers exciting potential

The teenager is primarily comfortable on the wing but has also been used in midfield and as a forward during his development. His versatility could give Manchester United plenty of options as they look to continue his progression within the academy setup.

Konde is expected to link up with Darren Fletcher’s Under-18 team once the transfer is formally cleared.

The move also fits United’s wider strategy of recruiting promising teenagers from rival academies. The club have already brought in several young players this summer, including David Eze from Manchester City and other highly rated prospects.

For Konde, the switch offers a chance to keep developing at one of English football’s biggest clubs, while United will hope the winger can eventually become a first-team option.