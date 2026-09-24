Luke Shaw lining up with his Manchester United teammates (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly made contact over a potential move for River Plate goalkeeper Santiago Beltran as they continue to plan for the future of their goalkeeping department.

The 21-year-old has attracted growing attention in South America after establishing himself as River Plate’s first-choice goalkeeper, and his performances have now brought him onto the radar of several European clubs.

Santiago Beltran attracts Manchester United interest

According to reports from ESPN Argentina, Manchester United have made an enquiry about Beltran and are closely monitoring his development. Inter Milan are also understood to have shown an interest in the young goalkeeper, while Aston Villa have reportedly sent scouts to assess him.

Beltran has enjoyed an impressive rise since progressing through River Plate’s academy. He was promoted to the senior team in January 2025 and has subsequently become an important figure for the Argentine giants.

His form has also earned him international recognition, with the goalkeeper making his senior Argentina debut in June. He is now viewed as one of the players who could eventually compete to succeed Emiliano Martinez as Argentina’s long-term No. 1.

A move to Europe could therefore represent the next major step in his career.

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Beltran could be a long-term option

Manchester United’s interest is understandable given the uncertainty surrounding their goalkeeping options. Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir were both sent out on loan during the summer, while Senne Lammens is currently the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Karl Darlow provides additional experience, but the 35-year-old is only contracted until 2028, meaning United could eventually look for a younger alternative.

Beltran reportedly has a contract with River Plate until December 2027, although discussions over an extension have stalled. His representatives are believed to want a move to Europe.

Previous reports have placed his potential price at around £18 million, which could make him an interesting option for United as they consider their long-term plans.