Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, is seen in the royal box on day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly made contact over a potential deal for Gambian midfielder Omar Marong as they continue to strengthen their recruitment of promising young players.

The 16-year-old has emerged as one of Gambia’s most highly regarded prospects after making a strong impression at the WAFU Zone A Under-17 tournament in Senegal earlier this month.

Omar Marong attracts Manchester United interest

According to reports from Football Insider, Manchester United have made an enquiry about Marong, who currently plays for the TMT Football Academy in Gambia. The teenager has attracted considerable attention following a series of impressive performances for his country.

Marong captained Gambia’s Under-17 side during their successful tournament campaign, and his displays have encouraged several European clubs to take a closer look at his development.

Celta Vigo are reportedly interested in the youngster, while Portuguese giants Benfica and Sporting CP are also understood to be monitoring his situation. Clubs from Germany, France and Scandinavia have likewise shown an interest.

United are now looking to move quickly before the competition for his signature intensifies.

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United see potential in Marong

Manchester United have placed greater emphasis on identifying young players with significant long-term potential, and Marong appears to fit that recruitment strategy.

The midfielder is viewed as a player who could develop considerably with the right coaching and experience. His performances at international youth level have already put him on the radar of several major European clubs.

A move to England would represent a significant step in his development, although United would likely need to be patient with the teenager rather than expect an immediate first-team contribution.

The Red Devils will face competition from clubs across Europe if they decide to pursue the deal further. However, their early contact suggests they want to establish themselves in the race before Marong’s reputation grows further.

For United, securing highly rated youngsters early could prove valuable as they continue to build their squad for the future.