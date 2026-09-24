Paul Scholes names Chelsea star who looks "a million miles away" from being at Blues' level

Jordan Henderson and Paul Scholes (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has suggested that Chelsea midfielder Jordan Henderson looks clearly too old to still be getting a lot of minutes at this level.

The veteran England international made the surprise move from Brentford to Chelsea this summer, with the west London giants looking to both him and Danny Welbeck to provide experienced cover.

However, it would be fair to say Henderson hasn’t made the most convincing start to life at Stamford Bridge, and the deal always looked like it would be a bit of a risky one.

With Enzo Fernandez leaving Chelsea late on in the summer, Henderson might now end up playing more than expected, with the Blues unable to bring in a direct replacement for Fernandez as he moved to Manchester City on Deadline Day.

Paul Scholes on Jordan Henderson

Discussing Henderson’s struggles at Chelsea, Scholes suggested it was clear that the former Liverpool captain is too old to be playing regularly in the Premier League.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad, And The Football podcast, Scholes said: “Look, we’ve been there. At 35, 36, 37, you’re a million miles away from where you should be.

“You can use your experience to get through games, of course you can, but I think these days, especially now, it’s more of a young man’s game and you will get found out.

“You will get found out starting a game.

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“I never expected him to be starting a Premier League game,’ Scholes continued on Henderson.

“I don’t care how old you are, how much you look after yourself, being at that age and playing in the Premier League now especially, you’ve got to be a machine.

“You’ve got to be athletic, you don’t get away with it I’m afraid. You get found out.

“He’ll know it himself. He’ll think, “I shouldn’t really be starting”, I remember I did it against Manchester City when I was 36.

“The manager actually picked me and I thought, “I shouldn’t be playing this game, I shouldn’t be starting this game… maybe the last 15-20 minutes if it needs calming down a little bit”, and I never got the ball, I never touched the ball.

“I just knew it was too much for me, I shouldn’t really have been playing.”

Chelsea are understood to be targeting two younger central midfielders for January – find out more here!