Image credit: Stick to Football

Andy Robertson has lifted the lid on the atmosphere inside Liverpool’s dressing room before one of the greatest nights in the club’s history, the remarkable 4-0 Champions League victory over Barcelona in 2019.

Liverpool went into the second leg at Anfield trailing 3-0 on aggregate and without Mohamed Salah or Roberto Firmino.

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Almost nobody outside the dressing room expected them to reach the final, but Robertson has revealed how Jürgen Klopp convinced his players that the impossible was still achievable.

Robertson recalls Klopp’s message before Barcelona comeback

Reflecting on the night, Robertson explained how Klopp addressed the squad before kick-off.

He said:

“Before the game Jürgen Klopp was sitting in front of us and gave us a speech, he said: ‘Nobody gives us a chance. No normal person gives us a chance. But I am sitting here in front of you and I am giving you EVERY CHANCE in the world and I am telling you right now that this will be the most special night of your life.’

Robertson also recalled the extraordinary mood inside the dressing room:

“The changing room before the game was genuinely the LOUDEST I have EVER experienced in my entire life, everyone was just LASER-FOCUSED, everyone was READY, we felt we could make it happen and we got the BEST start with the early goal.”

The details match what Robertson has said previously about that night. In an earlier account, he described the pre-match dressing room as the loudest he had ever experienced and said belief grew throughout the day.

Liverpool then delivered. Divock Origi scored after just seven minutes, Georginio Wijnaldum struck twice in three second-half minutes, and Origi completed the comeback from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s quickly taken corner in the 79th minute. Liverpool won 4-3 on aggregate.

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Klopp’s belief was as important as the tactics

The comeback is often remembered for Alexander-Arnold’s corner and Wijnaldum’s impact from the bench, but Robertson’s comments highlight something equally important: Klopp convinced his players the tie was still alive.

Liverpool were missing two of their best attackers and needed four unanswered goals against a Barcelona side containing Lionel Messi. On paper, the task looked almost impossible.

Yet the early Origi goal completely changed the atmosphere, while Alisson’s saves prevented Barcelona from finding the away goal that could have ended Liverpool’s hopes.

Liverpool eventually went on to beat Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid and claim their sixth European Cup.

Seven years later, Robertson’s recollection shows why the Barcelona comeback remains such an important part of Klopp’s Liverpool legacy. It was not simply a great tactical performance, it was a night built on belief before a ball had even been kicked.

Andy Robertson ignores Premier League players when asked toughest opponent he has faced