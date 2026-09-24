Michael Carrick looks on during Manchester United's defeat vs Hull City (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United continue to monitor Club Brugge defender Joaquin Seys as they assess options for a new left-back.

The Belgian youngster remains on Old Trafford outfit’s radar after impressing the club’s recruitment department, with United still determined to strengthen their options on the left side of defence.

Joaquin Seys remains on Manchester United’s radar

United had initially prioritised Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall and Bayern Munich-bound Nathaniel Brown during their search for defensive reinforcements. However, neither player was available, forcing the Premier League giants to broaden their search.

Seys has emerged as one of the players to attract significant attention from United’s recruitment team. The 21-year-old has continued to develop at Club Brugge and has also established himself in Belgium’s senior setup.

According to TEAMtalk, United remain impressed by the defender’s qualities and have continued their scouting work. Club representatives were reportedly present for Brugge’s recent meeting with Genk, where Seys produced an influential display in a 3-0 victory, helping his side secure a clean sheet while contributing to two goals.

The youngster’s combination of defensive discipline and attacking intent appears to fit the profile United are looking for as they search for greater competition for Luke Shaw.

Seys could emerge as a long-term option

United’s interest in Seys is not believed to have disappeared despite their inability to secure their preferred targets. Instead, the Belgian remains under consideration as the club continues to evaluate potential solutions at left-back.

The Red Devils are not the only side keeping an eye on the Club Brugge defender, meaning any future approach could face competition.

For now, United appear content to continue monitoring his progress before deciding whether to make a formal move. With the club looking for a younger long-term option in the position, Seys could remain an intriguing name on their recruitment shortlist.