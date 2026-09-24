Liverpool shortlist Premier League defender as Virgil Van Dijk replacement

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for a long-term solution at centre-back appears to have taken them across Stanley Park, with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite reportedly under close observation.

The 24-year-old has started the season strongly after an injury-disrupted 2025-26 campaign, and his form has pushed him back into the England picture.

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With Virgil van Dijk now entering the later stages of his career, Liverpool’s interest in a younger left-sided defender is hardly surprising.

Liverpool scouts are watching Branthwaite

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider that Branthwaite is firmly on Liverpool’s radar.

He said:

“Liverpool are looking at left-sided centre-backs to come in and replace Van Dijk,”

“That has placed Jarrad Branthwaite on their radar, he’s somebody they are big admirers of, even if it might be a bit difficult for them to do a deal with Everton.

“They’ve been watching him closely, he plays in the same city so it’s easy just to send a scout across to go and watch his games, so they’re working on doing their due dilligence.”

There is a clear reason Liverpool would be interested. Branthwaite has played every minute of Everton’s opening four Premier League matches this season, completing 360 minutes, while helping David Moyes’ side remain unbeaten over that period.

His return to form has also been recognised internationally. The Guardian reported that Branthwaite earned an England recall after recovering from the injury issues that limited him to just 10 appearances last season.

Would Everton allow a key player to move to Anfield?

From Liverpool’s point of view, Branthwaite ticks several boxes.

He is left-footed, physically imposing, comfortable defending large spaces and already understands the demands of Premier League football. At 24, he is also young enough to become part of the defence for several seasons rather than simply provide a short-term replacement.

The difficult part is obvious: Everton.

A direct transfer between the Merseyside rivals would carry extra complications, and Everton have little reason to sell cheaply. Branthwaite is under contract until 2030, which gives them a strong negotiating position.

Liverpool therefore have to decide how far they are willing to push if their interest becomes serious.

Van Dijk cannot play forever, so succession planning needs to happen before Liverpool are forced into a rushed decision. Branthwaite looks like the right profile, but profile alone does not make a deal straightforward.

For now, watching him closely is sensible. If he maintains this level throughout the season, the bigger challenge may be convincing Everton rather than deciding whether he is good enough.

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