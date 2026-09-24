Roberto De Zerbi manager of Olympique Marseille during the pre-season friendly match between Sunderland and Olympique Marseille at University of Bradford Stadium on August 3, 2024 in Bradford, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur could have a fresh chance to sign Morgan Gibbs-White after the Nottingham Forest midfielder reportedly opened the door to leaving the City Ground.

Spurs have retained their admiration for the England international after their previous attempt to sign him ended in controversy, and the latest developments could encourage Roberto De Zerbi’s side to revive their pursuit.

Morgan Gibbs-White open to Tottenham move

Gibbs-White was heavily linked with Tottenham in 2025, when the north London club attempted to activate his £60 million release clause. Forest strongly objected and threatened legal action, while the midfielder eventually committed his future to the club by signing a new contract.

His situation could now be changing, however.

According to the latest reports from Football Insider, Gibbs-White is considering his options and could look for a new challenge if Forest fail to provide him with the opportunity to compete at the highest level in European football. Champions League qualification is reportedly an important factor for the 26-year-old as he considers the next stage of his career.

That development will inevitably attract Tottenham’s attention.

Gibbs-White set to move on?

The midfielder has continued to enhance his reputation since the failed move to Spurs, producing another impressive run of performances for Forest.

Tottenham remain interested because of his ability to operate in advanced midfield positions while contributing goals, creativity and energy. Those qualities could make him an attractive option for De Zerbi as he continues to reshape his squad.

Much could depend on how both clubs perform this season. If Spurs can push towards Champions League qualification while Forest fall short of their European ambitions, the circumstances could develop in Tottenham’s favour.

For now, Gibbs-White’s future remains unresolved, but Spurs have reason to keep monitoring the situation.