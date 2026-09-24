Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-Jae is high on Liverpool radar ahead of January window

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham are keeping Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-Jae on their radar as Roberto De Zerbi looks for ways to strengthen a back line that has endured a difficult start to the season.

The South Korea international has been monitored by Spurs since the summer, while Aston Villa, Juventus and AC Milan have also been linked.

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Tottenham’s interest is particularly understandable after losing Cristian Romero and then conceding eight goals in their opening five Premier League matches.

Tottenham continue to monitor Kim Min-Jae

According to Christian Falk, Tottenham and Aston Villa are both interested in Kim, although any potential January move is expected to depend on talks between the defender and Bayern over his future.

Reports in Germany suggest Bayern plan to discuss Kim’s role and long-term position in December, shortly before the transfer window opens. If the 29-year-old becomes available, negotiations could begin at around €25m-€30m (£21m-£26m).

Kim has not been an automatic starter for Bayern this season, but he has still featured regularly enough to remain part of Vincent Kompany’s plans. He has played 353 minutes across four starts in all competitions so far, including full matches against Osnabrück and Elversberg.

His experience is significant. Bayern’s official profile lists him as a two-time Bundesliga champion, while he was also named Serie A’s best defender during Napoli’s 2022-23 title-winning campaign. His current Bayern contract runs until June 2028.

Kim could offer Spurs the experience they lack

From Tottenham’s perspective, Kim is an intriguing option because their defensive problems are already becoming difficult to ignore.

Spurs suffered a 3-2 home defeat to Aston Villa last week, leaving them with just two points from five matches, their worst Premier League start since 2008.

De Zerbi already has Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke, but Kim would add a different level of experience. He has played Champions League football, won major league titles in both Italy and Germany and is comfortable defending aggressively in a high line.

The main question is whether Tottenham need another established centre-back so soon after reshaping the position in the summer.

At around €30m, however, Kim could represent relatively low-risk business for a proven defender still capable of performing at a high level. If Bayern’s December talks open the door to a departure, Spurs should be among the clubs paying close attention.

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