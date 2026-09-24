(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres’ representatives have called for an urgent meeting with the club over the player’s future as per the latest reports from transfer insider Indy Kaila.

The Swedish forward is reportedly growing frustrated with his current standing in North London and is seeking clear answers regarding his role in the squad moving forward.

Viktor Gyokeres future at Arsenal uncertain as urgent meeting called

According to an exclusive report shared by Indy Kaila on X, Gyökeres’ representatives have contacted Arsenal chiefs demanding immediate high-level discussions.

The update emphasizes that the 28-year-old striker wants first-team football right now and is unwilling to accept a secondary role on the substitute bench.

The message from his camp is unequivocal: no more waiting, no more prolonged bench duty, Gyokeres wants guaranteed pitch time to maintain his sharpness and international standing.

EXCLUSIVE: Viktor Gyökeres’ reps have demanded an URGENT meeting with Arsenal chiefs over his future.The striker wants FIRST-TEAM FOOTBALL. NOW. No more waiting. No more bench. He wants to play.

?? EXCLUSIVE ?? Viktor Gyökeres’ reps have demanded an URGENT meeting with Arsenal chiefs over his future. The striker wants FIRST-TEAM FOOTBALL. NOW. ??? No more waiting. No more bench. He wants to play. ?? pic.twitter.com/CIfEVxWl73 — indykaila News (@indykaila) September 24, 2026

Gyokeres has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal

After arriving from Sporting CP in July 2025 for £54.8 million following an astonishing 97-goal spell in Portugal, Gyokeres enjoyed a fairly decent campaign, scoring 14 goals as Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy.

However, the Swedish forward has seen his start-line opportunities become increasingly limited in recent weeks.

With manager Mikel Arteta frequently favoring Kai Havertz to lead the line alongside an array of attacking options, Gyokeres has predominantly been restricted to late substitute appearances.

Having fallen down the pecking order early in the season, the striker’s camp feels the situation must be addressed immediately to determine whether his long-term future remains at the Emirates Stadium.

There has already been interest in the Swede from Galatasaray who are eying an ambitious January move.

With the numbers he produced for Sporting, there will no doubt be interest from other clubs as well.