27-year-old feels betrayed by Liverpool as club decide not to offer him a new deal

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister’s Liverpool future has become a little less straightforward, with the midfielder reportedly disappointed that the club are not currently planning to offer him a new deal.

The Argentina international still has plenty of time left on his contract, which runs until 2028, so Liverpool are under no immediate pressure.

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Even so, Mac Allister has worked his way back into Andoni Iraola’s side and remains one of the squad’s most important midfielders when fully fit.

Liverpool not prioritizing Mac Allister renewal

According to Football Insider, Liverpool do not currently view a new contract for Mac Allister as an urgent priority, despite the 27-year-old starting three of the club’s opening five Premier League matches.

That stance has reportedly frustrated the player, although Liverpool’s position is understandable from a contractual point of view. Mac Allister still has almost two years remaining on his deal, giving the club room to wait before committing to improved terms.

The situation has already been discussed publicly. Earlier this month, Mac Allister admitted he was disappointed not to have received a new offer, even though he remains fully committed to Liverpool.

Reuters reported that the midfielder had begun to consider his options because of the lack of movement.

His response on the pitch has been positive. Mac Allister scored Liverpool’s winner in the 2-1 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid, producing a powerful second-half strike at Anfield.

There is also no suggestion that Iraola wants him gone. In July, the Liverpool boss described Mac Allister as one of the club’s best players and made it clear he wanted to keep him despite interest from elsewhere.

Reds should avoid letting it become a bigger issue

Liverpool do not need to rush into negotiations, but they should be careful not to let a manageable situation become a problem.

Mac Allister is 27, in his prime years and has already played a major role in a title-winning side. Liverpool’s own profile of the midfielder notes that he made 35 Premier League appearances during the 2024-25 title campaign and was named in the PFA Team of the Year.

That kind of player is difficult to replace cheaply.

The club may feel protected by a contract running until 2028, but once that drops closer to its final 12 months, Liverpool’s bargaining position weakens considerably.

For now, there is no crisis. Mac Allister is playing, Iraola values him and the midfielder has publicly shown his commitment.

But if his form remains strong, Liverpool would be wise to reopen discussions before frustration hardens into a genuine desire to leave.

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