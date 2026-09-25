Alejandro Garnacho future in focus as Aston Villa loan clause emerges

(Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images)

Alejandro Garnacho’s difficult start at Aston Villa has already raised questions about whether his loan could be cut short in January, but the structure of the deal makes that far from straightforward.

The 22-year-old joined Villa from Chelsea in July on a season-long loan with a conditional obligation to buy.

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Since then, however, he has struggled badly for minutes under Unai Emery and is yet to start a match.

No January break clause in Garnacho deal

According to the Telegraph, neither Chelsea nor Aston Villa have a unilateral January exit clause in the agreement.

That means the loan cannot simply be ended by one club midway through the season; both sides would have to agree if Garnacho were to return to Stamford Bridge early.

The deal also includes a conditional obligation to buy, with Villa expected to pay around £40m if the relevant conditions are met. Those exact conditions have not been disclosed.

So far, Garnacho has played only 31-34 Premier League minutes across three substitute appearances, depending on the data source, and has not featured at all in Villa’s last four matches.

That includes the recent 3-2 win over Tottenham, when he remained on the bench despite Villa making attacking changes. Emery has previously explained that Garnacho is still catching up after an interrupted pre-season and needs time to reach the required level.

The situation has inevitably attracted attention elsewhere, with La Liga clubs reportedly monitoring developments.

Winger still has time to revive career at Aston Villa

The lack of a break clause actually increases the pressure on all three parties.

Chelsea cannot simply recall Garnacho if his development stalls, while Villa cannot walk away from the arrangement on their own. For Garnacho, that means the only realistic solution is to force his way into Emery’s plans.

There is still time for that to happen. Villa signed him because they believed his pace and direct running could add something different, and Emery has a history of gradually bedding new players into his system.

The bigger concern is the conditional obligation to buy. If it is tied heavily to appearances, Villa may become increasingly selective with his minutes if they are not convinced about committing permanently.

That makes the next two months important.

A few strong performances could change the mood quickly. But if Garnacho is still sitting on the bench by December, Chelsea and Villa may be forced into discussions over a situation neither club can resolve alone.

Aston Villa in talks over deal for in-form playmaker