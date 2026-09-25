Alisson’s Liverpool future remains in doubt as Euro giants could revive interest in signing him

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Alisson Becker’s future at Liverpool is beginning to look less certain, with Juventus once again monitoring the Brazilian as the Reds weigh up how to handle their goalkeeping succession plan.

The 33-year-old remains first choice at Anfield and is still producing decisive moments, but Liverpool now have Giorgi Mamardashvili waiting behind him and no fresh contract talks have yet taken place.

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That combination has reopened the door to speculation over a possible 2027 departure.

Juventus could return for Alisson

According to Football Italia, Juventus could revive their interest in Alisson after failing to land him during the summer.

The report says Liverpool have not yet opened formal discussions over a new deal, despite exercising an option earlier this year that keeps him under contract until the end of the season.

Juventus’ interest also makes sense because their goalkeeping situation has become complicated. Kamil Grabara is expected to miss six to seven months after cruciate ligament surgery, while veteran Neto has been brought in as emergency cover.

That said, Liverpool are hardly dealing with a goalkeeper in decline. Alisson has started every league match so far and produced another important clean sheet in the 1-0 win at Bournemouth, where his reaction save from Evanilson earned a Premier League Save of the Month nomination.

He has also moved up to 138 clean sheets in 336 Liverpool appearances, putting him fourth on the club’s all-time goalkeeper list.

Liverpool must balance loyalty with succession planning

This is where the situation becomes difficult for Liverpool.

Alisson has been one of the most important signings of the modern era at Anfield, and his level remains high enough that there is no obvious footballing reason to push him out.

But Mamardashvili was signed with the future in mind, and Andoni Iraola has already shown confidence in him by using him in cup competition.

Liverpool therefore need to decide whether to extend Alisson and manage a gradual transition, or allow the younger goalkeeper a clearer route to becoming No.1.

Juventus could benefit if those talks stall. A free transfer for a goalkeeper of Alisson’s experience would be extremely attractive, even approaching his mid-30s.

For Liverpool, though, rushing the transition would be unnecessary. If Alisson continues performing at this level, the better solution may be to keep him while slowly increasing Mamardashvili’s responsibility rather than forcing an immediate change.

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