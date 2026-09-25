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Arsenal make contact over Dani Olmo transfer as Barcelona exit possibility emerges ahead of January

Arsenal have reportedly been approached over a potential move for Barcelona attacking midfielder Dani Olmo as the Gunners explore their options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, intermediaries have contacted the north London club about the Spain international’s availability, although it remains unclear whether Mikel Arteta’s side is prepared to pursue a deal.

The 28-year-old has attracted attention from several clubs across Europe, and his situation at Barcelona could create an opportunity for interested parties to secure his signature.

Dani Olmo emerges as potential Arsenal target

Olmo has established himself as a technically gifted attacking midfielder, capable of operating in multiple positions across the frontline. His creativity, movement and ability to contribute in the final third could make him an appealing addition to Arteta’s squad.

Arsenal have continued to strengthen their attacking options in recent transfer windows, but bringing in a player with Olmo’s experience could prove attractive if the right conditions emerge.

The former RB Leipzig star returned to Barcelona in 2024 after impressing in Germany, having previously developed his game at Dinamo Zagreb.

However, any move would depend on Barcelona’s willingness to consider an exit and the financial terms of an agreement.

Olmo’s Barcelona future up in the air

Barcelona are understood to value Olmo highly, meaning Arsenal would likely face a significant financial commitment if they decide to formalise their interest.

The midfielder’s versatility could offer Arteta additional tactical flexibility, particularly given his ability to operate behind the striker or in wider attacking positions.

Nevertheless, Arsenal have yet to make a concrete move, and the initial contact does not necessarily mean a transfer is close.

With the January window approaching, Olmo’s situation at Camp Nou will be worth monitoring as Arsenal assess potential opportunities to strengthen their squad for the second half of the campaign.