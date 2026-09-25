Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing an ambitious transfer move for Real Madrid right-back and former Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England international has so far had a bit of a mixed spell at the Bernabeu, with his patchy form seeing him miss out on a World Cup place over the summer.

Still, there’s no doubt that on his day Alexander-Arnold is a world class player who could strengthen a club like Arsenal.

According to Fussball News, the Gunners are seriously considering a move to bring Alexander-Arnold back to the Premier League, with Real Madrid possibly open to negotiating for around €70-80m.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could give Arsenal a new dimension

Arsenal currently have two solid right-backs in the form of Jurrien Timber and Ben White, but Alexander-Arnold would provide a whole new kind of threat to Mikel Arteta’s team from that position.

The 27-year-old has a superb range of passing and can even contribute goals from free-kicks or from long range in open play.

That’s something Timber and White don’t really have in their locker, so it would be interesting to see Arsenal adding that kind of quality to their right flank.

Would Trent Alexander-Arnold betray Liverpool with move to rivals?

Even if Alexander-Arnold has already burnt his bridges with Liverpool to a certain degree by moving to Real Madrid after running down his contract, it would be hugely controversial if he made a quick return to England with one of their biggest rivals.

Alexander-Arnold came through Liverpool’s academy before rising to become one of their most important first-team players, so it’s hard to imagine him playing for another Premier League side.

Still, it can happen, and has indeed happened before, so this will be an interesting saga to watch if Arsenal and Real Madrid are genuinely both open to doing business on this.

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