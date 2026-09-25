Bellingham set for Real Madrid renewal amid interest from Premier League club

(Photo by Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s hopes of ever tempting Jude Bellingham back to England appear to have taken a major hit, with the midfielder moving closer to extending his stay at Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old has become one of the central figures at the Bernabéu since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2023, and Madrid are now working to secure him for even longer.

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With Bellingham settled in Spain and playing a major role under José Mourinho, a Premier League return currently looks remote.

Bellingham close to new Real Madrid deal

According to Fichajes, Bellingham is not interested in joining Manchester City and is instead expected to renew his Real Madrid contract in the coming weeks.

His current deal already runs until 2029, but talks are progressing over an extension that could take him through to 2030 or 2031. The report also says improved financial terms are part of the discussions.

Bellingham has started the season strongly too, producing three goals and two assists in eight appearances. Since joining Madrid, he has now reached 140 appearances and 46 goals, while collecting five major trophies, including La Liga and the Champions League.

That helps explain why Madrid are moving early rather than allowing speculation around his future to grow.

City were linked with Bellingham during the summer as part of their midfield rebuild, but their situation has changed significantly since then. The club have already invested heavily in the position, while Bellingham’s willingness to commit further to Madrid makes any future approach far more difficult.

Man City maybe better looking elsewhere

From Man City’s perspective, Bellingham would obviously fit.

He is Premier League-ready in terms of physicality, can play several midfield roles and still has many peak years ahead of him. But there is a difference between admiring a player and having a realistic route to signing him.

Madrid have no financial reason to sell, Bellingham appears happy, and a new long-term contract would strengthen their position even further.

City have already reshaped their midfield considerably this summer, so chasing an extremely expensive deal for Bellingham may not be necessary anyway.

The more sensible approach would be to keep monitoring the situation without building future plans around it.

Unless Bellingham’s stance changes dramatically, Real Madrid look set to retain one of their most important players for years to come.

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