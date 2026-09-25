Benjamin Sesko of Manchester United (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

It sounds like the injury to Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko might be more serious than initially expected.

That’s judging by how the manager of the Slovenia national team spoke about Sesko’s current fitness situation after he was forced to withdraw from international duty.

Sesko’s time at Man Utd so far hasn’t gone entirely smoothly due to recurring injury problems, and it sounds like his latest knock could keep him out for a while.

Discussing the latest problem for Sesko, Slovenia manager Bostjan Cesar admitted this was a difficult period for the former RB Leipzig striker due to suffering with an “atypical injury”.

Difficult time for Benjamin Sesko

“This isn’t an easy time for Benjamin,” he told Planet Nagomet.

“He is going through a difficult period in his career, as we know he hasn’t suffered many injuries in the past. It is an atypical injury that requires time to heal.

“The most important thing now is for Sesko to surround himself with people he trusts and believes in, and for everyone around him to remain positive.

“Because that is what he needs. He needs time, he needs good rehabilitation – and Slovenia needs him too, once he is fully healthy.”

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United fans won’t be too pleased to hear this, even if we’re still to hear more concrete numbers in terms of how long he could be expected to be sidelined.

Can Benjamin Sesko bounce back for Man Utd?

Sesko was very highly rated during his Leipzig days, establishing a reputation for being one of the world’s best young forwards.

MUFC spent big money to bring the 23-year-old to Old Trafford, but so far he’s managed just 14 goals in 38 games in all competitions.

It won’t help Sesko if he keeps having setbacks like this, but he’s surely still young enough that he can get his career back on track and fulfil his potential if he just gets a bit more luck on his side.