Max Dowman lifting the Premier League trophy (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images For Premier League)

Celtic and Rangers are reportedly both discussing possible loan moves for Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman, who has had interest from “dozens” of clubs.

That’s according to journalist Ekrem Konur, who says the Gunners could be open to loaning Dowman out this January as it remains unlikely that he’s going to get regular first-team minutes this season.

The 16-year-old is a huge prospect who is seen as having a big future at the Emirates Stadium, and in his short career so far he has already scored three goals for Arsenal’s senior side, whilst featuring enough to collect a Premier League winners’ medal last season.

The next best move for him, however, could be to go out on loan to gain more experience of playing regularly.

See below as Ekrem Konur posted the following on X about Dowman’s future…

?#Arsenal Celtic & Rangers held talks with Arsenal over loan move for Max Dowman. ? Interest ? Over a dozen clubs contacted Arsenal. ? Situation ? Eligible for loan once he turns 17 on Dec 31. ?? Arsenal ? Open to loan, limited first?team chances short term. https://t.co/DCh1Ucx9fJ pic.twitter.com/G8tqdrGsOi — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) September 25, 2026

“Celtic & Rangers held talks with Arsenal over loan move for Max Dowman. Interest → Over a dozen clubs contacted Arsenal. Situation → Eligible for loan once he turns 17 on Dec 31. Arsenal → Open to loan, limited first‑team chances short term,” the Turkish journalist posted on X.

What should Arsenal do with Max Dowman?

Even if a loan move makes sense for Dowman at this stage of his career, there may well be an argument that he’s already good enough to be fast-tracked into a bigger role in Mikel Arteta’s side.

The England youth international looks like a very special player, and perhaps isn’t that far away from being a Lamine Yamal-esque talent.

We all know that Yamal was playing for both Barcelona and Spain regularly by this age, so it could be that Dowman is also ready to make that step up.

If so, Arsenal would do well to keep Dowman around as he could be the answer to some of their attacking issues.

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AFC missed out on some big-name attacking targets over the summer, while Bukayo Saka’s fitness means he hasn’t quite been at his best for some time now.

That surely opens up a space for Dowman to come in and play more regularly and potentially make a really positive impact for Arteta’s side.