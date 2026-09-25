(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s interest in Alex Scott has not disappeared after their unsuccessful summer pursuit, with the Bournemouth midfielder once again emerging as a player to watch ahead of January.

The Blues pushed hard for Scott before the deadline but were repeatedly turned away.

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That has not changed their admiration for the 23-year-old, whose reputation has continued to grow after earning another England call-up this month.

Chelsea ahead of other clubs in Alex Scott race

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are expected to be at the front of the queue if Bournemouth soften their stance and make Scott available during the winter window.

This would effectively be a continuation of unfinished summer business. Bournemouth rejected a £64m bid from Chelsea in July, making it clear at the time that they did not want to sell. Scott had also rejected several offers of a new contract despite having two years remaining on his existing deal.

Chelsea later made further attempts to strike a deal, with reports stating that three bids were rejected before the window closed.

Scott has responded to that uncertainty by remaining important for Bournemouth. He has started regularly this season and has already scored in the Premier League, while his performances earned him a place in Thomas Tuchel’s latest England squad for the Nations League fixtures against Spain, Croatia and Czechia.

His appeal to Chelsea is easy to understand. Xabi Alonso lost Enzo Fernández to Manchester City late in the summer window, leaving the Blues short of established midfield options, particularly when Moisés Caicedo has been unavailable.

Bournemouth hold all the cards in their hands

Chelsea’s pursuit makes more sense now than it did earlier in the summer.

Scott is comfortable receiving possession under pressure, can play deeper or further forward and already understands Premier League football. At 23, he also fits Chelsea’s preference for players who can improve immediately while retaining significant resale value.

The difficulty is Bournemouth’s negotiating position.

Scott’s refusal to extend his contract gives Chelsea some leverage over the longer term, but Bournemouth have already shown they are willing to reject substantial money. Their decision to turn down £64m and reportedly two further bids suggests January negotiations would start at a very high figure.

Chelsea therefore need discipline. Scott would strengthen Alonso’s midfield, but paying an inflated mid-season premium simply because previous bids failed would be risky.

If Bournemouth finally become willing sellers, Chelsea will be difficult to ignore. Until then, this remains a deal where patience may prove more valuable than another aggressive bid.

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