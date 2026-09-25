Pedri and Dani Olmo (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Talks have reportedly taken place between intermediaries and the Premier League’s big six over a potential transfer move for Dani Olmo.

The Barcelona attacking midfielder has been offered to the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool as there is seemingly some uncertainty over his future.

Although there have not yet been any official talks, according to TEAMtalk, there is some interest in Olmo and Barca could be open to selling for the right price.

The report also references links with Bayern Munich, so Olmo does look like a name to watch with regards to a number of top clubs ahead of January.

Dani Olmo transfer links emerge as Barcelona need player sales

It could be that the Olmo sale is becoming a real possibility due to the fact that Barcelona need to make player sales to keep in line with Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Spain international is not the only one who could be on the market, as we reported via the Daily Briefing Substack earlier today that Alejandro Balde is also being offered to Premier League clubs, while Frenkie de Jong is another high earner the Catalan giants could be keen to get off their books.

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Olmo is another who could command a pretty sizeable transfer fee, so it makes sense to sound out potential suitors, as he could surely do a job for a number of top clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere.

Do Arsenal and Liverpool need Dani Olmo?

Arsenal might benefit from adding someone of Olmo’s profile after a slightly disappointing summer that saw them miss out on top attacking targets.

The 28-year-old can play a variety of roles out wide or up front or just behind the main striker, so he could be just what Mikel Arteta’s side is missing in the final third.

Liverpool strengthened by bringing in Bradley Barcola in the summer, so it remains to be seen if they’ll prioritise another attacking signing like this so soon, but he’d surely be a tempting option for them too.