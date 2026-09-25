Erling Haaland Barcelona transfer claim emerges amid Man City uncertainty

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland could be on his way to Barcelona next summer after the explosive verdict against Manchester City today sent shockwaves through European football.

Following news that the Premier League champions have been found guilty of extensive financial breaches, speculation regarding the Norwegian striker’s long-term future at the Etihad Stadium has immediately intensified.

Indy Kaila claims Erling Haaland to Barcelona is ON

According to transfer insider Indy Kaila, sources in Barcelona believe a potential Erling Haaland move to Barcelona in 2027 is now ON.

The report states that the landmark legal outcome has completely altered the transfer landscape for City’s key stars.

Furthermore, the insider noted that Julian Alvarez’s rumored return or move to Manchester City is now completely OFF following today’s events, with Barcelona actively positioning themselves as the primary destination for Haaland should he seek an exit strategy from England.

Indy posted the following update:

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland move to FC Barcelonain 2027 is ON according to sources in Barcelona. Julian Alvarez to ManCity is OFF after today events.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland move to @FCBarcelona in 2027 is ON according to sources in Barcelona. Julián Alvarez to @ManCity is OFF after today events. https://t.co/NDmBrKDjbM — indykaila News (@indykaila) September 25, 2026

The claims have immediately added another layer to the uncertainty surrounding City’s squad following the latest legal developments.

Manchester City face huge uncertainty after guilty verdict

Manchester City could face existential uncertainty after being found guilty on 114 charges relating to historical financial rule breaches.

Formal sporting punishments have yet to be announced by the independent commission, while City are expected to challenge the findings through the appeal process.

Potential sanctions being discussed include substantial financial penalties, points deductions, relegation and other sporting consequences, although the final punishment remains unknown.

That uncertainty could have major implications for City’s squad.

Haaland remains one of the club’s most valuable assets, and any significant sporting or financial disruption could fuel further speculation over his future.

Barcelona have long been linked with elite attacking talent, and the latest claim from Kaila suggests the Catalan giants could now be preparing to explore a move for Haaland in 2027.

For now, however, a Barcelona transfer remains a reported possibility rather than a completed deal, with Haaland’s future ultimately dependent on how the situation at Manchester City develops.

Although City are expected to launch a lengthy appeal process, the looming threat of severe sporting sanctions has cast immense doubt over the future of the club’s superstar playing staff, opening the door for Barcelona to pursue Haaland.