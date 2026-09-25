Viktor Gyokeres celebrating with the Premier League trophy (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images For Premier League)

Former Arsenal left-back Armand Traore has aimed a clear dig at Viktor Gyokeres as he admits he wouldn’t be worried he had to defend against him.

The Sweden international hasn’t entirely won everyone over in his time at the Emirates Stadium, despite scoring 21 goals in all competitions last season to help the Gunners to the Premier League title and the final of the Champions League.

Gyokeres was an absolute goal machine at former club Sporting Lisbon, but at times it’s looked like the Premier League is too much of a step up for him.

Traore certainly feels that Gyokeres lacks the aura of some of the great strikers who’ve played for the biggest clubs in the past.

Viktor Gyokeres criticised by former Arsenal defender

Given that Traore wasn’t even that good for Arsenal, it’s pretty damning to hear him say he’d be confident defending against Gyokeres.

Still, speaking to the Sun, that’s precisely what he said.

“Gyokeres, I just don’t get that killer instinct that some of these guys had,” Traore said.

“I played against Drogba many times. My lord. He had such an aura. It stinks of, ‘I’m a leader’. I don’t get that with Gyokeres or Havertz.

“If I was to play against Gyokeres I wouldn’t be worried. I was a very, very fast player. He could push it past me but there is no way he is getting past.

“Think of Thierry Henry and Gyokeres, it’s day and night. Try to play against Thierry, either way he goes it’s a problem. These players are a problem. Speed kills and I don’t see that Gyokeres is very quick.”

Can Gyokeres prove critics wrong at Arsenal?

Gyokeres has had his moments in an Arsenal shirt, but he undoubtedly needs to do a bit more to convince some of his critics.

It will be interesting to see what kind of effort we see from him in the weeks and months ahead, especially as there’s already some uncertainty about the 28-year-old’s future.

As recently reported for the Daily Briefing, Gyokeres has suitors from Serie A and the Saudi Pro League as he’s considering his options after falling down the pecking order at Arsenal so far this season.

Kai Havertz now appears to be Mikel Arteta’s first choice up front, but a lack of depth up front surely means Gyokeres will also get a decent amount of opportunities at some point.

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