Matheus Cunha of Manchester United is challenged by Florian Wirtz of Liverpool (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Frenkie de Jong, with the Barcelona midfielder’s future becoming a talking point ahead of the January transfer window.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the Netherlands international as they look to strengthen their midfield options, although any potential deal could depend on Barcelona’s valuation and the player’s fitness.

De Jong has not been a key player for the Spanish champions this season, and he has been urged to move on to find regular playing time.

Frenkie de Jong’s qualities could appeal to Liverpool

The Dutchman has long been regarded as a technically gifted midfielder, capable of dictating the tempo of a game through his passing, composure and ability to progress the ball under pressure.

His versatility could also make him an appealing option for Liverpool, given his experience operating in both deeper midfield roles and more advanced positions.

Gullit’s verdict adds to De Jong discussion

Former Netherlands international Ruud Gullit said via TEAMtalk: “Frenkie De Jong is a realistic option again for Liverpool or Manchester United if he can get fit after Rodri joined Barcelona. “The first thing Frenkie De Jong needs to do is get fit because now he has competition from Rodri at Barcelona. “If his future lies away from Barcelona it will be because he can’t play a game, and then he should look for another club where he will play, but I hope he can still do a job for Barcelona. “Maybe he can play alongside Rodri in the same midfield. “It all depends on what the team needs but Frenkie is a great player, a fantastic player, but the most important thing is that he needs to play. “He needs to play for the national team but it’s important for himself too.”

With the January window approaching, Liverpool’s interest in De Jong could remain one to watch as they assess their options in the transfer market.