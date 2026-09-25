Jurgen Klopp's famous Man City bus parade comment resurfaces after 114 guilty verdicts

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Jurgen Klopp at his final game for Liverpool
(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Jürgen Klopp will be looking forward to adding a couple more titles to his account following Manchester City’s landmark guilty verdict.

With an independent commission finding the Etihad club guilty of financial breaches, famous comments made by the former Liverpool boss in 2024 have resurfaced across the football world.

What Jurgen Klopp said about Man City being stripped of their titles

Speaking shortly after stepping down as Liverpool manager in May 2024, Klopp was directly asked about the ongoing Premier League investigation into Manchester City and whether he would feel like a champion if City were stripped of their honours.

The German delivered a classic, memorable response: “If you organise a bus parade, I am in! How long it takes I don’t care!”

Klopp’s lighthearted yet telling comment highlighted the immense frustration felt at Anfield after coming off second best in several razor-thin title races against Pep Guardiola’s side over the past decade.

Legendary points tallies and the prospect of an Invincible Double

Jurgen Klopp with the Premier League trophy
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Throughout his tenure on Merseyside, Klopp built an astonishing team that achieved remarkable, world-class points totals without breaching financial regulations:

Season Liverpool Points Total Premier League Finish City Margin
2018/19 97 points 2nd Place 1 point
2019/20 99 points CHAMPIONS +18 points
2021/22 92 points 2nd Place 1 point

In both 2018/19 and 2021/22, Liverpool produced historic campaigns—recording 97 and 92 points respectively, only to miss out on the trophy by a single point behind Manchester City.

If governing bodies decide to retroactively void or nullify City’s results for the famous 2018/19 campaign, Liverpool’s season would be rewritten into the history books.

Stripping City’s match outcomes would render Liverpool an undefeated “Invincible” Premier League champion, alongside their Champions League glory from that same year, cementing one of the greatest single-season achievements in football history.

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