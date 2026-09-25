Klopp issues Kai Havertz injury update as Arsenal sweat over attacker’s fitness

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been handed an untimely injury concern after Kai Havertz was forced off during Germany’s 1-1 Nations League draw with the Netherlands on Thursday night.

The 27-year-old lasted only around 30 minutes in Amsterdam before signalling that he could not continue, having earlier been caught by a high challenge from Quinten Timber.

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Havertz then appeared to feel discomfort in the back of his right thigh, leaving Arsenal waiting anxiously for the results of further checks.

Jurgen Klopp gives cautious Havertz update

Germany boss Jürgen Klopp confirmed after the match that both Havertz and Jamal Musiala were being assessed after picking up separate problems.

Klopp said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“Both will undergo scans tonight.

“They’re probably out for us, but I hope they’ll be back soon (for their clubs).”

Havertz is therefore unlikely to feature in Germany’s next Nations League game against Greece, although the more important issue from Arsenal’s perspective is whether the problem keeps him out beyond the international break.

That matters because Havertz has made a strong start to the season. He has started all five of Arsenal’s Premier League matches and scored three goals in seven appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as Mikel Arteta’s preferred option through the middle.

Arsenal return from the break with a busy run that includes league and European fixtures, so even a short absence could force Arteta to reshuffle his attack.

Arsenal cannot afford another Havertz injury

The concern for Arsenal is not simply one missed international fixture.

Havertz has already dealt with significant injury problems in recent seasons, and Arteta has relied heavily on him because of what he provides beyond goals. His movement creates space for Bukayo Saka and the other attacking players, while his aerial ability gives Arsenal a different route into the final third.

There are alternatives, but none offer exactly the same profile.

The positive side is that Klopp’s comments did not suggest an immediately serious diagnosis. Germany appear prepared to take no risks, which could work in Arsenal’s favour if the issue is relatively minor.

Still, Arteta will want clarity quickly. Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton before the break already interrupted an otherwise strong start, and losing Havertz for several weeks would create another problem just as the schedule becomes more demanding.

For now, Arsenal’s priority is simple: get Havertz back to London, assess the scan properly and avoid rushing him into action.

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