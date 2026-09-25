Marcos Llorente of Atletico Madrid (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly among the transfer suitors for Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente.

The 31-year-old, who won the World Cup with Spain this summer and who was previously part of a Champions League-winning Real Madrid squad, is coming towards the end of his contract.

This has clubs on alert, with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City named as interested parties monitoring his situation a report from TEAMtalk.

Llorente can play midfield or right-back and looks like he still has it in him to make an impact at the highest level if he doesn’t end up staying in Madrid.

Atletico will surely want to tie the Spaniard down to a new deal, but if not then it seems he’ll have exciting opportunities elsewhere.

Liverpool can finally address their right-back problem

Liverpool’s interest in Llorente makes sense as they could surely benefit from making a change at right-back in the near future.

Truthfully, the Reds never adequately replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold after his departure for Real Madrid, with Jeremie Frimpong struggling since his move to Anfield.

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Llorente could be just the upgrade Liverpool need, while Chelsea might also do well to look at that position.

Could Marcos Llorente improve Chelsea?

Chelsea have some issues in defence right now, and they’re also lacking a good balance of youth and experience in their squad.

Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson joined this youthful squad this summer, but can’t realistically play regularly anymore.

Llorente would bring that experience while still having a few more years left in the tank at the top level.

The former Real Madrid ace could also be a good option to give CFC something different at right wing-back, with Reece James now often operating in midfield instead.

There was also some uncertainty about Malo Gusto’s future in the summer, so if that continues then the west Londoners could do well to have a replacement lined up.