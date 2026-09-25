(From L) Italy's defender #23 Alessandro Bastoni, Italy's defender #13 Matteo Darmian, Italy's midfielder #16 Bryan Christante and Italy's defender #17 Gianluca Mancini and Italy's forward #14 Federico Chiesa sing the national anthem ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Switzerland and Italy at the Olympiastadion Berlin in Berlin on June 29, 2024. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close eye on Alessandro Bastoni as the race for the Inter Milan defender intensifies ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

The Italian international has established himself as one of Europe’s most accomplished centre-backs, attracting interest from several top clubs looking to strengthen their defensive options.

Alessandro Bastoni emerges as a key defensive target

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Liverpool remain interested in signing the 27-year-old, while Barcelona are also considering another attempt to bring him to Camp Nou.

Chelsea are keen to improve their defensive options under Xabi Alonso, with Bastoni viewed as a potential fit for the manager’s preferred three-man defensive system. His composure on the ball, passing ability and experience operating in a back three could make him a valuable addition to the Blues’ squad.

However, Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the situation as they prepare for the future of their backline. The Reds are assessing several defensive targets ahead of 2027, with Bastoni remaining a prominent name on their shortlist as they plan for life beyond Virgil van Dijk.

Bastoni transfer race heats up

Barcelona remain interested in the Italian defender after their previous attempt to secure his services failed to produce an agreement with Inter.

The Catalan club are exploring ways to strengthen their defence and could consider a renewed approach, although their financial situation may influence the timing of any potential move.

Bastoni is also understood to be open to a switch to the Premier League, giving Chelsea and Liverpool encouragement as they assess their chances of completing a deal.

Manchester City are another club monitoring his situation, with their interest potentially increasing if Ruben Dias leaves the Etihad Stadium.

Inter, meanwhile, are under no immediate pressure to sell their defensive cornerstone and are expected to demand a fee around £70 million.

With several European heavyweights tracking his availability, Bastoni’s future could become one of the major transfer stories in the coming months.