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Liverpool are expected to reappoint Julian Ward as their new sporting director, with the returning recruitment chief already eyeing a potential move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Reds are preparing for another period of behind-the-scenes change following Richard Hughes’ departure, and Ward is emerging as the leading candidate to lead their transfer operations again.

According to Football Insider, the 45-year-old is keen to revisit some of his previous targets, with Tchouameni among the players who could feature prominently in his plans for the upcoming transfer windows.

Liverpool keen on reuniting with Aurelien Tchouameni

Ward previously held the sporting director position during the 2022/23 campaign and was reportedly keen on bringing the French international to Anfield before he eventually joined Real Madrid from Monaco.

The midfielder has continued to establish himself as an important figure at the Spanish giants, making a potential deal particularly difficult for Liverpool to complete.

However, the Merseyside club is still believed to be monitoring his situation as it assesses its options in the middle of the park.

Liverpool could benefit from adding another technically gifted and physically imposing midfielder to their squad, particularly after failing to strengthen that department during the summer transfer window.

Tchouameni’s ability to operate as a defensive midfielder could make him an attractive option for the Reds, although his long-term contract at Real Madrid represents a significant obstacle.

Tchouameni deal could prove difficult for Liverpool

The France international recently committed his future to Real Madrid by signing a contract extension until 2031, meaning Liverpool would likely face a considerable financial challenge if they decide to pursue his signature.

Ward’s previous recruitment record at Anfield includes the arrivals of Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Alexis Mac Allister, and his return could prompt Liverpool to revisit several ambitious targets.

With further squad reinforcements expected in 2027, Tchouameni could emerge as a name to watch if Ward takes up the sporting director role.