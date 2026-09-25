Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal flags (Photo by Michael Regan, Mike Hewitt, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Real Sociedad centre-back Jon Martin as they look to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Fussball News, the Reds are among several clubs monitoring the Spain Under-21 international, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid also keeping tabs on his progress. Initial discussions with the defender’s representatives could take place in the coming months as interested clubs assess the possibility of a winter move.

Jon Martin attracts Liverpool interest

Martin has established himself as an important member of Real Sociedad’s first team after progressing through the club’s academy. The 20-year-old made 25 La Liga appearances last season and has continued to feature regularly this campaign.

The Spanish defender could be a valuable long-term addition for Liverpool, who are exploring ways to strengthen their central defensive options. With Virgil van Dijk approaching the latter stages of his career, the Merseyside club could benefit from bringing in a young centre-back capable of developing into a regular first-team option.

Martin’s ability to read the game, win aerial duels and contribute to build-up play makes him an attractive prospect for clubs looking to strengthen their backline.

Martin could command a substantial transfer fee

Real Sociedad are in a strong negotiating position, having tied the youngster down to a contract until 2032. The Spanish club is reportedly demanding around €50 million (£43m) for his services, which could make a January deal costly.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also monitoring the defender, while Real Madrid remain interested in his development.

Liverpool could face significant competition if they decide to formalise their interest, although Martin’s potential makes him an appealing option for the future. The Reds will need to assess their defensive requirements before deciding whether to pursue a deal for the highly rated youngster.