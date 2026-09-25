Michael Olise has previously been linked with Liverpool (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Liverpool face an uphill battle to sign Michael Olise as the Bayern Munich winger is reportedly more interested in a move to Spain than a return to the Premier League.

The France international has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking talents since leaving Crystal Palace for Bayern Munich in 2024, attracting interest from several leading clubs across the continent.

According to TEAMtalk, sources close to the 24-year-old say he is settled in Germany and has little desire to return to English football in the near future.

Michael Olise’s future could take him to Spain

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Olise as they look to strengthen their attacking options following Mohamed Salah’s departure.

The Reds had identified the Bayern star as a potential solution to their need for a specialist right-winger, but their efforts to bring him to Anfield have so far proved unsuccessful.

The Merseyside club eventually turned to Bradley Barcola, while Arsenal and Manchester City also explored signing the Frenchman during the summer transfer window.

However, Bayern were unwilling to entertain offers, and Olise showed no inclination to leave the Bundesliga champions.

TEAMtalk understands the winger would prefer to test himself in La Liga if he eventually decides to leave Munich, with Real Madrid and Barcelona both aware of his ambitions.

Olise could command a huge transfer fee

Bayern remain determined to keep hold of one of their most influential attacking players, and any club hoping to secure his signature would face a substantial financial commitment.

With Olise under contract until 2029 and no release clause reportedly included in his agreement, the German giants are in a strong negotiating position.

Liverpool could therefore be forced to explore alternative targets as they continue their search for a long-term successor to Salah, while a move to Spain remains a possibility for Olise further down the line.