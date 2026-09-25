Kevin Schade in action for Brentford against Bournemouth (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Brentford winger Kevin Schade, with the German international emerging as a potential addition to their attacking ranks.

According to a Sky Sports report, the Reds are among the clubs keen to secure the 24-year-old’s signature, with Arsenal also monitoring his situation. Brentford are already working on a new contract for the attacker as interest in his services continues to grow.

Kevin Schade attracts Liverpool and Arsenal interest

The Merseyside outfit strengthened their wide attacking options during the summer, bringing in Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz. However, Liverpool had initially planned to recruit another winger, specifically a left-footed player capable of operating on the right flank.

Schade’s pace and ability to operate on either flank could make him an attractive option for the Premier League champions. The German international has already scored three league goals this season, showing his ability to contribute in the final third.

Reporter Lyall Thomas wrote: “Brentford have held initial talks with Kevin Schade about a new long-term contract in the wake of his excellent start to the campaign and increasing interest from bigger clubs including Arsenal and Liverpool.”

Schade could add pace to Liverpool attack

Liverpool could benefit from having another explosive attacker capable of stretching opposition defences and creating space for their forward line.

The Brentford winger’s versatility would also provide additional tactical flexibility, allowing the coaching staff to deploy him across different attacking positions. His speed could prove particularly useful against teams that defend deep and leave limited space centrally.

Brentford, however, are keen to secure his long-term future, with his current contract running until 2028. Liverpool could therefore face competition from Arsenal and other interested clubs if they decide to formalise their interest in the coming months.