Liverpool plotting ambitious bid to sign 25-year-old Tottenham player as Iraola eyes rebuild

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping Micky van de Ven high on their defensive shortlist as the club begin looking beyond Virgil van Dijk.

The Tottenham captain has long been admired at Anfield, and his profile is easy to understand: left-footed, quick across the ground and already proven in the Premier League.

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Liverpool’s interest comes as Van Dijk approaches the final year of his contract, while Spurs have endured a difficult opening to the season under Roberto De Zerbi.

Liverpool continue to watch Van de Ven

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider that Liverpool believe Van de Ven could fit their long-term plans.

He said:

“Van de Ven is somebody who has been on Liverpool’s radar for a long time,”

“He’s certainly somebody who would fit the bill when they’re looking to replace Van Dijk, because he’s left-sided, physically dominant, he’s the captain at Tottenham too.

“I do have my concerns because he’s been a big part of the Spurs side that has really struggled, but his individual talent is clear, so Liverpool could rescue him from that nightmare.

“He certainly ticks a lot of boxes, and if Tottenham continue to struggle then I expect a move to Liverpool will be appealing for him.”

Liverpool are doing background work on potential successors to Van Dijk, whose contract expires in June 2027.

One complication is that Tottenham strengthened their position only last month. Van de Ven signed a new five-year contract in August and was subsequently named Spurs’ captain for the 2026-27 season. Tottenham described him as one of the players they intend to build around.

The 25-year-old also played 45 matches in all competitions last season, including 34 Premier League appearances, taking him to 96 Tottenham games before the current campaign began.

Spurs hold all the power regarding the defender’s future

From a football perspective, Van de Ven would be a natural candidate to succeed Van Dijk.

His recovery pace would suit Liverpool’s willingness to defend high up the pitch, while his left-footed distribution would help preserve balance in build-up. He is also entering his peak years rather than arriving as a developmental project.

The transfer itself is another matter.

Tottenham have just made Van de Ven captain, tied him to a long-term deal and publicly positioned him as a cornerstone of their rebuild. Even with Spurs currently winless after five league matches, there is no obvious pressure to sell.

Liverpool should therefore keep monitoring him, but this would likely require a substantial fee and a major change in the player’s circumstances.

The fit is convincing. Getting Tottenham to cooperate may be far harder.

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